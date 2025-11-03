Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 128.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $340.31 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.89. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

