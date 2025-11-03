Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $703.6770 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 162.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,755. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,667 shares of company stock worth $11,165,162. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

