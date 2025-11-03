Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,335 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE EOG opened at $105.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.