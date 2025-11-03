Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 TCW Compounders ETF $GRW

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Tsfg LLC owned about 0.36% of TCW Compounders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,976,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TCW Compounders ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 768,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GRW opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. TCW Compounders ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

About TCW Compounders ETF

The TCW Compounders ETF (GRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equity securities of companies benefiting from economic transformation. It emphasizes large-cap companies and seeks long-term growth of capital. GRW was launched on May 6, 2024 and is issued by TCW.

