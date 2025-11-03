Carrhae Capital LLP Buys Shares of 400,582 Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,000. Vista Energy makes up about 1.4% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carrhae Capital LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 768,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2,794.8% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 105,167 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,111,341 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIST opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $706.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

