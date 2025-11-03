Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

DIS stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

