Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 255.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

