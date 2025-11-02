Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,957,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

