Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $65.44

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.7368.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,081. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,161,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 846,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 971,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 740,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

