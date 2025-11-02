Integrity Alliance LLC. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Integrity Alliance LLC. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Zacks Research cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 205.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

