Miriam Anne Murphy Sells 1,673 Shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $156.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 90.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

