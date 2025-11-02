Palogic Value Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. $LSPD

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $304.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.28 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 61.11%.Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile



Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

