Palogic Value Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. $EB

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,338 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.87% of Eventbrite worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 81.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 179,740 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.06. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Eventbrite has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 target price on Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

