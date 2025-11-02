Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 31.42%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,869.70. The trade was a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

