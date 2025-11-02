Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 27,386 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after purchasing an additional 912,682 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,756.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 912,529 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,851,000 after purchasing an additional 713,762 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $39,619,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 667,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.