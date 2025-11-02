Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $1.45 Million Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $183.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.78. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.
Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
