Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,670 shares of company stock worth $26,153,969. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

