Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.23 and a twelve month high of C$71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.94.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

