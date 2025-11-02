Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 160,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

