Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.2083.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

