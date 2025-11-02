Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

