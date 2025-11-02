Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Bought by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 515,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $66.12 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is -47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $79.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

