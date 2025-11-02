iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,842 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $543.01 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $294.68 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.31, a PEG ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

