Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR) Short Interest Update

Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,800 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Barrier Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAR. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,842,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SBAR stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

About Simplify Barrier Income ETF

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

