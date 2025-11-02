Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.29-1.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$6.9 billion.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

