7,600 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

