Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.55.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $450.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.