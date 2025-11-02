Tredje AP fonden Has $53.92 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $53,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total value of $67,875.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $534.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

