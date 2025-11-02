Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $5,077.74 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,381.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,393.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

