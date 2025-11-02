Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,461,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,343,000 after purchasing an additional 350,397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,621,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.17. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.95 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

