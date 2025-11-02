Nicholas Company Inc. Has $72.25 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,905 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $72,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $256.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

