Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Acquires 1,338 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $685.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $665.29 and a 200 day moving average of $625.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

