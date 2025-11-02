iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,221 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.