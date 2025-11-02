Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,380 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $108,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $341.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

