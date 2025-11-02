Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.29 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $350.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.11.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.