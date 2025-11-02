International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.66. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

