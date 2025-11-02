Eleva Capital SAS Invests $1.23 Million in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Eleva Capital SAS purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Progressive comprises 0.3% of Eleva Capital SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.