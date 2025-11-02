MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $27.50 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,498,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% in the second quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.1% in the second quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 24,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.