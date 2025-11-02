Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

