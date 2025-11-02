Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 3.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.55.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $450.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

