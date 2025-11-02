iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Meridian Management Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

