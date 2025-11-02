Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.1% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $629.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.70 and its 200-day moving average is $553.82. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

