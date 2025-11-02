iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Lifted by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $665.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

