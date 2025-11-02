Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock worth $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2%

ORCL stock opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

