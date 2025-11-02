South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.88. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.