Welch & Forbes LLC Has $10 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.01. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.55 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.