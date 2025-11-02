Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New $222,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.06 and a 200 day moving average of $702.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.