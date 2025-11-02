Tredje AP fonden Has $27.74 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,307 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.64.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.