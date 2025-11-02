Tredje AP fonden Has $27.74 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,307 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.64.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

