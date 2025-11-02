Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.1% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3,581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 692,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $201.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day moving average is $212.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

