iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.35.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $772.88 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $792.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $754.74 and a 200-day moving average of $705.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

